WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

829 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches possible above 5000 ft, 4 to 9 inches possible above 6000

feet, and 8 to 15 inches possible above 7000 feet. 1 to 2 feet

possible above 8000 ft. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday through 6 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will begin near 7000 ft Sunday

morning, falling to 4500-5500 ft Sunday evening, and 3500-400 ft

Sunday night. Light snow is possible through the Cajon Pass

Sunday night into Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET...

inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday through 10 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Light snow is possible on Interstate 8

near Crestwood Summit on Monday.

