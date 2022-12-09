WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 250 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be on Sunday over the ridges and onto the desert slopes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather