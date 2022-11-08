WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

The El Dorado and Apple burn scar in...

Riverside County in southern California...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 100 PM PST.

* At 1002 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the El

Dorado and Apple Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.25 inches in 2

hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Apple and El Dorado. The debris flow can consist

of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain in and around the

El Dorado and Apple Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar and gauge.

IMPACT...Flooding and mud and debris flows in and around the El

Dorado and Apple Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Forest Falls,

Mount San Gorgonio, Lake Arrowhead, Hwy 243 Between Banning And

Idyllwild, Highland and Colton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

When flooded turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded

roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

