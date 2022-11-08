WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 900 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with strong winds. Total snowfall accumulations of 1 to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000 feet, 6 to 12 inches between 7000 and 8000 feet with local amounts to 2 feet, and 2 to 3 feet above 8000 feet. Strong south to southwest winds of 40 to 50 mph with gusts 70 to 80 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to reduced visibility in areas of dense fog and blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather