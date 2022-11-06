WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

106 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather