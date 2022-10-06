WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

531 PM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central San Diego

County through 615 PM PDT...

At 531 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Julian, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...

Hwy 78 Between Ramona And Santa Ysabel, Hwy S1 Between Lake

Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna and Lake Cuyamaca around 535 PM PDT.

Cuyamaca Rancho State Park around 550 PM PDT.

San Diego Country Estates and Descanso around 605 PM PDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Boulder Creek, Banner,

Santa Ysabel, Wynola, Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation, Shelter Valley

and Captain Grande Indian Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3324 11661 3313 11643 3286 11660 3302 11686

TIME...MOT...LOC 0031Z 036DEG 10KT 3308 11664

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

