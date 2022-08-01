WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1156 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 1156 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE...Flash flooding has been reported in Big Bear, with one

report of water entering a house.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin

Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf

and Woodlands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

