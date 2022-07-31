WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1103 PM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH HAS EXPIRED...

The Flash Flood Watch for the mountains and deserts has expired.

The flash flooding threat has ended tonight. However, another Flash

Flood Watch may be needed Sunday.

The Flash Flood Watch has expired for a portion of southwest

California, including the following areas, Antelope Valley, Los

Angeles County Mountains, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley,

Santa Clarita Valley and Ventura County Mountains.

The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood

Watch has expired.

_____

