AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1130 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 230 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1130 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville

And Barstow, Lucerne Valley, Adelanto, Hwy 247 Between

Lucerne Valley And Barstow, El Mirage, Pinon Hills,

northwestern Johnson Valley, Phelan, Oro Grande, Mountain

View Acres and Helendale.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

