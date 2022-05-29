WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

452 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Elevated surf of 5 to 7 (locally 8) feet and a high risk

of dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas. Highest surf in southern San Diego County.

* WHEN...This afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous

swimming conditions during the holiday weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

