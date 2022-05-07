WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 140 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rough surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather