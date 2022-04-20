WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 107 PM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph, local gusts to 65 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 1 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Visibility may be reduced in areas of blowing dust. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM PDT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 to 60 mph, local gusts to 65 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 5 PM PDT Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather