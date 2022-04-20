WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 318 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather