WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

923 PM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Reduced visibility in blowing dust and sand. Strong

crosswinds and difficult driving on I-15.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 3 AM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Reduced visibility in blowing dust and sand in the

deserts. Strong winds and difficult driving on I-10 through

the San Gorgonio Pass into the Coachella Valley.

