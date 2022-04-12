WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

1254 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys,

Orange County Inland Areas and San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Now until 7 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

