CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 205 PM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday weekend travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3500-4000 feet, locally down to 2500 feet Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible at times into Monday night. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 to 2 feet are possible. Local gusts 40 to 50 mph possible over higher terrain at times. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3500-4000 feet. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather