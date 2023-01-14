CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1206 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern

Tuolumne, north central Stanislaus, western Alpine, eastern El

Dorado, northeastern Placer, Calaveras, east central Nevada and

northeastern Amador Counties through 100 PM PST...

At 1202 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

along a line extending from Cisco to Kyburz to 5 miles west of

Copperopolis. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Heavy rain with heavy snow above 5000 feet. Wind gusts up

to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects, with local power outages possible. Local

flooding on roads and low lying areas. Heavy snow could

bring very slippery roads and whiteout conditions in the

mountains.

Locations impacted include...

San Andreas, Cisco, Lake Alpine, Calaveras Big Trees SP, Kirkwood,

Carson Pass, Soda Springs, Bear Valley, Rail Road Flat, Pinecrest,

Tamarack, Kirkwood Ski Area, Sugarbowl Ski Resort, Glencoe, Copper

Cove Village, Shriner Lake Campground, Mountain Ranch, Eugene, Kyburz

and Avery.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3781 12091 3867 12048 3932 12064 3940 12049

3943 12038 3919 12025 3885 12015 3881 12002

3872 11999 3867 11995 3817 11994

TIME...MOT...LOC 2002Z 214DEG 58KT 4046 12010 3972 12012 3879 12029

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

