CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

107 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT....Heavy snow possible beginning early Friday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet possible. Winds could

gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass,

Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. Widespread blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in early Friday afternoon

with multiple rounds of heavy snow over the weekend into early

next week. Snow levels will be 5000-6000 feet Friday falling to

3500-4500 feet Saturday night. Mountain travel will be

difficult to impossible especially Saturday and again Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

