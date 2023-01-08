CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Sacramento CA 839 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...The National Weather Service in Sacramento CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California... Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Sacramento and Amador Counties. .Rainfall over the next 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar during Monday afternoon. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov\/sto\/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 845 AM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.2 feet, Water floods houses in Wilton. The south bank levee near Wilton is overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM PST Sunday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 13.0 feet tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.9 feet on 02\/08\/2017. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather