CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1146 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley,

Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and

Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils will allow for trees to

topple more easily during this wind event. The strongest winds

will be overnight tonight. Strongest winds will be in the

southern Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Wind gusts have decreased across the area. Damaging winds will

return tonight.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather