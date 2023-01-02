CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches above 2000 ft, 3 to 7 inches above 5000 ft. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties. This includes Interstate 5 in far northern Shasta County. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches above 3000 ft, 5 to 9 inches above 5000 ft. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather