CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1004 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream, creek, and urban flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rockslides and mudslides have occurred. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - As of 10:00 AM PST, law enforcement has reported a few rockslides and mudslides in El Dorado and Placer Counties. - As of 10:00 AM PST, law enforcement has reported numerous road closures in the advisory area as a result of flooded roadways. - As of 7:55 AM PST, law enforcement and highway patrol have multiple reports of roadway flooding in\/around the Sacramento Metro Area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Rock and mudslides near steeper terrain in the foothills should be expected. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather