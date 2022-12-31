CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 835 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream and river flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - As of 8:27 AM PST, Stockton Police reported areas of urban flooding within the City of Stockton, including Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive counties, Alameda and Contra Costa. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM PST. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. - At 836 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, San Leandro, Livermore, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, Dublin, Newark, Danville and Martinez. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather