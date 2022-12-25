CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1011 AM PST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog through noon today. Southerly winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible Monday evening into Tuesday. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley and Central Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon PST today. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility this morning. For Monday evening into Tuesday, damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Motherlode. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be alert for sudden changes in visibility. * WHAT...South to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 to 70 mph possible, with locally higher gusts along the Sierra crest. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County and Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. ...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 to 85 mph possible, with locally higher gusts along the Sierra crest. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather