CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1058 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Sacramento Valley Counties. Carquinez Strait and Delta, and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather