CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, and

Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties.

* WHEN...Now through 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects such as

holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result. Strong cross winds along east-west

roadways may create difficult driving conditions, especially for

high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are associated with a winter

storm that could also produce periods of moderate to heavy rain

today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

feet, locally up to 5 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as

50 mph.

* WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, including

portions of Interstate 5, and the Coastal Range.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Chain

controls, travel delays, and road closures are likely. Gusty

winds and heavy snow could bring down tree branches. Near

whiteout conditions at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3500-4500 feet today, lowering

to 2500-3500 feet Sunday. The majority of the snow accumulation

will be above 3500 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

feet, locally up to 6 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 80

mph or more over higher terrain.

* WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including

Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta

County and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels above 4500 to 5500 feet today,

lowering to 2500 to 3000 feet Sunday. The majority of the snow

accumulation will be above 4000 feet.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather