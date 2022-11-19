CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 659 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... Winds across the foothills and the northern Sierra have decreased, and are no longer expected to reach Wind Advisory criteria. Wind- prone gaps such as Jarbo Gap in Butte County may remain locally gusty with gusts around 55 mph through this morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather