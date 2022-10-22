CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOWER HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

ZONES 215,216,217,218 AND 219...

* Winds...Northerly wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* Humidity...Minimum humidities of 12 to 25 percent.

* Highest Threat...The strongest wind will be over the west side

of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valleys.

* Impacts...Although humidity values are higher than critical

thresholds, wind and fuels will allow any fires that develop to

spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

