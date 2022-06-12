CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

316 PM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Plumas

and east central Tehama Counties through 400 PM PDT...

At 316 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Mineral, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Chester.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4039 12130 4039 12125 4028 12117 4010 12162

4023 12173 4038 12134

TIME...MOT...LOC 2216Z 243DEG 29KT 4024 12151

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather