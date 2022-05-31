CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

757 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY

FOR FIRE ZONES 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, 266 AND 279...

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has cancelled the Red

Flag Warning.

The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled as winds have decreased

reducing fire weather concerns.

_____

