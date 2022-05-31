CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 211 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, 266 AND 279... * Winds...Northerly wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected this morning through early this afternoon. * Humidity...Minimum humidities 5 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 30 to 55 percent. * Greatest Threat...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather