CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 157 PM PDT Sat May 28 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 213,215,216,217,218,219,263,266 AND 279... The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * Winds...Northerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Strongest winds expected Monday. * Humidity...Minimum humidities 10 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 30 to 55 percent. * Greatest Threat...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather