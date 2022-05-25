CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 235 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures from 100 to 105. * WHERE...Portions of the Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Northeast Foothills. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Widespread moderate, to locally high, heat risk. Heat- related illnesses will be possible, especially for groups that are sensitive to the heat. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather