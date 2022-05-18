CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 152 PM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...Gusty North Winds Thursday night into Friday Afternoon... .A weather system passing to our northeast will bring gusty north winds to interior northern California. Northerly winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, locally higher are expected. The strongest winds will be over the west side of the Sacramento Valley and the Coastal Range Foothills. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, locally higher. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 5 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds could impact high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong and gusty winds will result in critical fire weather conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather