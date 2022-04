WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

217 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have decreased this morning to allow for the Wind Advisory

to be cancelled. Breezy conditions will still occur throughout

most of the day.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather