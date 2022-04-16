CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Sacramento CA 615 PM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Butte County through 700 PM PDT... At 614 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Oroville, or 7 miles southeast of Paradise, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Concow. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3966 12159 3971 12158 3974 12153 3977 12142 3959 12141 TIME...MOT...LOC 0114Z 271DEG 5KT 3968 12151 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather