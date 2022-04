WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

748 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

Temperatures are begining to rise, so the Freeze Warning will be

allowed to expire at 8 am PDT.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather