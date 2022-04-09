CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

156 PM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...Mountain Snow Monday...

.A storm system will bring winter weather conditions to elevations

above 4500 feet for interior northern California on Monday. Snow

will develop early Monday morning and will continue into the

afternoon before diminishing during the evening. Localized heavy

snow showers will be possible Monday afternoon into the early

evening with limited visibility. Motorists with travel plans

should be prepared for winter driving conditions and are

encouraged to check with CalTrans for the latest road conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the morning commute on Monday. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches over the Shasta County Mountains

and Coastal Range, with 4 to 10 inches over the southern Cascade

and northern Sierra Nevada. Localized amounts up to 14 inches

over higher peaks from I-80 south.

* WHERE...Shasta County Mountains, Coastal Range, southern

Cascade, and west Slope Northern Sierra Nevada above 4500 feet.

* WHEN...5 AM to 8 PM Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

