CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

109 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches, except 2 to 8 inches west of highway 395.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 2 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches, except 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting

as high as 90 mph.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage.

_____

