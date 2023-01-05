CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 223 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches, except 5 to 10 inches west of Highway 395. Lowest valleys below 4500 feet may only see a rain\/snow mix with little if any accumulation. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 100 mph along Sierra ridges with gusts to 40 mph into the Tahoe Basin. Wave heights of 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Lowest valleys in the Tahoe Basin are still seeing a rain snow mix early this morning, but will change to all snow by 4 am. The heaviest snowfall rates are anticipated from approximately 3 am through 9 am. Additional snow showers will continue into the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon and evening. Snow will begin to taper off overnight. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, except 10 to 24 inches above 7000 feet. Lowest elevation valleys below 6500 feet may only see up to 2 inches of accumulation. Winds gusting as high as 90 mph across Sierra ridges with gusts up to 40 mph in lower elevations. * WHERE...Mono County. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Lowest valleys are still seeing a rain snow mix early this morning, but will change to all snow between 4 am and 7 am. The heaviest snowfall rates are anticipated from approximately 3 am through 10 am. Snow will become light and spotty late morning into early afternoon before showers increase in coverage mid-afternoon into the evening. Snow will begin to taper off overnight. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather