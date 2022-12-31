CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Reno NV

518 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of California and

western Nevada, including the following counties and independent

city, in California, Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Mono, Nevada,

Placer, Plumas and Sierra. In western Nevada, Carson City, Douglas,

Storey and Washoe.

The heavy rain has turned over to snow. Flooding is no longer

expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Monterey. Specifically the Big Sur River near Big Sur is

approaching moderate flood stage at around 10 feet. The river is

forecast to crest shortly and slowly subside to below flood stage

overnight.

* WHEN...Until 1115 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be

passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 516 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the

warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Big Sur Village.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

