CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

104 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with continued snow

showers and highly variable snowfall rates. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature with a wide

range of snow amounts possible, depending on where the heavier

showers occur. Highest snow amounts will generally be west of

US-395.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

conditions could impact the evening commute. Lake waters will

be choppy today on Lake Tahoe with wave heights up to 3 feet.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature with a

wide range of snow amounts possible, depending on where the

heavier showers occur. Highest snow amounts will generally be

along and west of Highway 89.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Snowfall has ended across the area.

