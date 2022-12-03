CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022

AVALANCHE WARNING

The following message is transmitted at the request of the

Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center.

The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas:

NWS Reno NV - CA-073 (Eastern Sierra in Mono County)

* WHAT...Widespread High Avalanche danger will exist through Sunday

* WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range

between Virginia Lakes on the north to Bishop creek to the

south.

* WHEN...In effect from Sat 12:00 PST to Sun 12:00 PST.

* IMPACTS...Recent heavy snow combined with wind will likely

create widespread areas of unstable snow.

* PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche

conditions exist. Heavy snowfall combined with strong to

extreme winds and a weak underlying snowpack will likely create

widespread areas of unstable snow. Avalanches may run long

distances and can run into lower angle terrain typically thought

of as safe. Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not

recommended.

Consult http://www.esavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more

detailed information.

Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the

coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT: MANDATORY WOOD BURNING CURTAILMENT IN EFFECT...

The Imperial County APCD has declared a mandatory wood burning

curtailment for residents within the Calexico area for Saturday,

December 3rd, 2022 and Sunday, December 4th, 2022.

The declaration of a Mandatory curtailment, when forecast indicate

elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region, is

issued to protect the public health. Smoke from wood burning can

cause health problems. Breathing high levels of pollution from wood

smoke can cause breathing problems (including asthma attacks),

worsened lung and heart disease symptoms, and may even increase

emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

The Mandatory Curtailment rule prohibits the operation of any wood

burning appliance during the curtailment period. This prohibition

does not apply to cookstoves and those devices exclusively gaseous-

fueled.

To view current and forecast air quality within Imperial County

visit the Imperial County Air Quality website at

http://www.imperialvalleyair.org/ or follow ICAPCD on Twitter,

facebook or Instagram (@county_air)

