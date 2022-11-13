CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service RENO NV 210 AM PST Sun Nov 13 2022 ...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH POSSIBLE AREAS OF BLACK ICE THIS MORNING... * While most of the snow has ended across the region, cold overnight temperatures will lead to slick and icy conditions across eastern California and western Nevada through the morning hours. The greatest threat for black ice will be to bridges and overpasses, elevated roads, and untreated secondary\/side streets. This is particularly the case for locations that received snow after sunset Saturday. * It can be very difficult to know if a surface you are driving on is wet or frozen, especially at night. If you approach an area that appears wet, reduce your speed considerably and try to avoid sudden braking, accelerating, or sharp steering, as this can cause a loss of traction. Leave a lot of space between you and other vehicles. As always, check with NDOT or Caltrans for the latest road conditions and chain controls. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather