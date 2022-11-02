CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

440 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers may bring rapidly changing

conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. Be

prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches, except 3 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Lake

Tahoe waters will be choppy today with wave heights generally 1

to 3 feet.

* WHAT...Snow showers developing this afternoon and continuing

this evening. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches,

except locally up to 4 inches near the crest. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Mono County.

