CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 151 PM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Above 5500 feet total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches, with 5 to 12 inches above 7000 feet possible. West to southwest winds 45 to 50 mph, except along the ridges where wind gusts may reach up to 100 mph. * WHERE...Mono County, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Strong winds may result in tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may create subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. _____