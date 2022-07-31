CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

221 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON...

Storms are developing as anticipated this afternoon in the Sierra,

northeast California, and western Nevada mainly near and south of

US-50.

Storms will be capable of strong and gusty winds in excess of 40

mph, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Localized flash flooding

cannot be ruled out, particularly near recent burn scars.

Areas of western Nevada near and north of US-50 may see a stray

storm, but the bigger threat will be gusty outflow winds bringing

areas of blowing dust last this afternoon into the early evening.

