CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Reno NV

813 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 815 PM PDT this evening for a

portion of east central California, including the following county,

Mono.

The heavy rain has ended. While flooding has not been reported,

minor flooding may be ongoing or may begin shortly along Highway 6

south of Benton. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

