CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

245 PM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...Heat, Smoke, and Thunderstorms This Week...

* HEAT - An extended period of above normal temperatures is

expected this week. While no records are anticipated, consider

reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to a

cooler time of the day. Higher risk people, such as infants, the

elderly, or sick individuals should remain in the coolest

available place. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle

for any amount of time!

* SMOKE - Smoke from the Washburn Fire near Yosemite could impact

areas of the Eastern Sierra and the Tahoe basin tonight into

Wednesday. The potential density of smoke remains uncertain,

however pockets of poor air quality are possible. For the latest

air quality conditions and recommendations go to

fire.airnow.gov.

* THUNDERSTORMS - There are chances (10-20%) for storms Tuesday

afternoon, evening, and overnight into early Wednesday morning.

The biggest concerns with any storms that develop will be for

gusty and erratic outflow winds and dry lightning. It looks like

the region will have a break from storms Wednesday into Thursday

with additional thunderstorm chances (10-20%) Friday and into

the weekend.

