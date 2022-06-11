CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Reno NV

923 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected. Higher wind gusts possible in wind prone areas. Wave

heights of 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. Sierra ridge gusts between

80 and 110 mph.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Surprise Valley California,

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Northern Washoe

County and Mono County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to

capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions

improve. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do

is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and

water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in

the event of a power outage.

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

